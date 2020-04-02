Web Analytics
Mahira Khan requests people to donate to PM’s coronavirus relief fund

Superstar Mahira Khan appealed to people to donate to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund.

On Wednesday, the Raees actor tweeted “Anything in anyone’s capacity will make a difference. May we truly see relief for all,” she added.

The actress joined the ARY telethon via telephone and appealed to the masses specially overseas Pakistanis to take part in the fundraising to help needy people.

She also announced a donation for the prime minister’s fund but refused to disclose the amount.

“I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all thosue who have been made destitute by the lockdown,” said the premier in a tweet announcing that the relief fund had been set up to help those affected by the lockdown amid the pandemic.

