Mahira Khan posts heartfelt note for director Asim Raza

Superstar Mahira Khan shared a throwback photo with director Asim Raza and penned down an endearing note for him.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared that she misses the director amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“My Asim, how I miss hugging you and bugging you. How I miss dancing and singing at your home. I know you don’t want to tell your other kids this – but I think it’s time both your sons ( you know who I’m talking about) and daughters know that I’m your favorite and you love me the most,” she wrote.

The actress added “Love you forever, your Mahiru.”

Meanwhile, the Raees actor’s 10-year-old son took to her Twitter to reach out to video games designer Junichi Masuda. Azlan shared that he made a Pokemon along with his friend and wants it to be featured in the game.

@Junichi_Masuda Hello,I am Azlan Askari. Me and my friend have made a Pokémon. We have made the design, the name, the type & the evolutions. Can I have an email to contact you? I am a massive fan of Pokémon and it would make my dream come true if you put my Pokémon in the game. — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 20, 2020

