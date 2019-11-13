Mahira Khan’s powerful reminder for anyone battling depression

Superstar Mahira Khan has a powerful reminder for all those who are suffering from depression.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a quote on mental illness for her fans who might be struggling with depression.

The quote reads “Depression is also… Smaller than you.”

“Always, it is smaller than you, even when it feels vast. It operates within you, you do not operate within it. It may be a dark cloud passing across the sky, but — if that is a metaphor — you are the sky,” the excerpt read further.

Just a reminder.. for anyone who might need it. I do 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Xck0MMDWAW — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) November 13, 2019

“You were there before it. And the cloud can’t exist without the sky, but the sky can exist without the cloud,” it said.

The actress is vocal about mental health issues.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is a common mental disorder and more than 300 million people of all ages suffer from it globally.

