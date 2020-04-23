Prominent actor Mahira Khan took to social media to wish her brother a happy birthday.

Sharing a throwback photo on Instagram with her young brother Hassaan Khan, she wrote “I love you more than you will ever ever know. Also legend goes, I learnt to walk the day you were born.. because I wanted to run and go see your face. Happy Birthday my one and my only Sano.”

The starlet also shared a recent picture with her sibling and captioned it “Us, always just us.”

The Raees actor earlier shared that she is not productive during quarantine but is sending quality time with her son Azlan and her parents at home.

Mahira also revealed in an interview recently that she is in love but the person is not from the industry.

