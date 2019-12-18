KARACHI: Acclaimed Pakistani actress and (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) UNHCR’s Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan, Mahira Khan shared the screen with a bevy of Hollywood stars to champion a humanitarian cause, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Riz Ahmed, Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller, Benedict Cumberbatch and others give out an important message regarding playing a part to make the lives of refugees better and highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

Read More: Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain announce their wedding with a quirky invitation

Mahira, in a video message, along with fellow UNHCR Goodwill Ambassadors raised the plight of refugees, saying: “Pakistan has hosted the refugees for nearly forty years thereby setting an example for the world.”

The actress said that she felt strongly about the cause and wanted to bring attention of the world to it.

Read More: Aiman Khan hits 5 million Instagram followers

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle the actress wrote: “We’re proud to speak up for refugees everywhere.”

She continued: “We all have a part to play in helping somebody else. Including me. …What will yours be?”

Hollywood stars and all others in the video echoed the sentiments.

Comments

comments