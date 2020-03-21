Mahira Khan speaks up over naming, shaming coronavirus patients

Prominent Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has come up with a message detailing dos and don’ts to be observed as the country faces surge in coronavirus tally.

The Raees actor shared her concern over spread of virus in the country and spoke on social distancing, washing hands, avoiding panicking and other key issues during her around three-minute video shared on her Instagram account.



Mahira Khan said that she has observed that some online users were naming and shaming people for contracting the virus.

“The thing which I’ve been seeing a lot online is naming and shaming online,” she said adding that this was a new thing for people and all of them are trying to deal with it in their own ways.

The actor said that all of them are in the situation together and it’s time to be good to one another and more responsible as human beings.

The message posted alongside the video read: ” Stay home as much as possible. This can help the virus from spreading in a big way. Wash your hands. Build your immunity, lots of vit C. Help daily wage workers and others who will severely suffer during this time.”

It further read: “Refrain from spreading unverified Whatsapp videos and articles. Oh also, naming and shaming ain’t cool! We are in this together. We will be responsible together. And fight this together. Ameen”

