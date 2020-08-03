Mahira Khan reminisces spending Eid with her grandparents

Prominent actor Mahira Khan penned down a nostalgic note reminiscing the great times she spent with her grandparents on Eid-ul-Azha.

Turning to Instagram, the starlet shared throwback photos from her childhood and wrote that she misses her paternal grandparents this Eid.

“Today I have really really missed my dada dadi. My old home, that feeling of excitement that I would get when Ama used to wake us up.. running upstairs to dadi to show her myself all dressed up. That tray – uff that tray.. my dadi used to set it up so beautifully! All of us cousins used to stand around waiting for our eidi,” she wrote.

The starlet went onto add: “Today I give eidi.. I try to give it the same way my dadi used to give it to all of us. I think that’s the beauty of life – we pay it forward to our children and our loved ones.”

Khan extended Eid greetings to all her fans and followers as well.

Comments

comments