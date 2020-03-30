Mahira Khan pens heartfelt note for her father

Superstar Mahira Khan recently took to social media to pen an endearing note for her father on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she expressed gratitude to him for being an amazing father.

“Thank you for making me and Hissan Khan friends with sea, thank you for introducing us to Bob Marley and Dylan, thank you for dancing like a dervish to Abida Parveen, thank you for making my friends breakfast at any given time of the night/morning, thank you for getting it when no one does.. thank you for being so uniquely You my Aba,” she wrote along with a picture of her father sitting in a boat.

“Happy birthday ♥️ P.S Praying for all the Amas and Abas out there. May they all safe and healthy. Ameen,” the starlet added.

The Raees actor earlier shared that she is battling anxiety in quarantine as Pakistan is under partial lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

