Mahira Khan hits the set of her upcoming project after a long break

Mahira Khan

Superstar Mahira Khan recently took to social media to share a picture as she hits the sets of her upcoming project after a long break due to the pandemic. 

Turning to Instagram, the actress wrote that she feels surreal to be back on set after so many months.

“Ohh but to be able to face a camera again.. even if it’s for a short bit – bliss,” she added.

The starlet went onto add that the hugger in me is hating the new normal.

Many film and drama shootings came to a halt in mid-March due to the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic to contain the spread of the virus.

They have been allowed to resume shootings in many countries as things are slowly returning to normal.

