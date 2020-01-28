Superstar Mahira Khan is in awe of actor Humayun Saeed’s imppecable acting in hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.

She took to Twitter to praise him saying that his dedication to his craft can be seen on his face and in his work.

“Humayun, aap ka dil aap ke chehray aur kaam mein nazar aata hai. Hero 🙂 #MerayPaasTumHo,” she tweeted.

Thank you so much Superstar…main kuch nahin bus mere Parents aur pyar karne walon ki Dua hai …izzat aur shohrat sab Allah ke hath main…Khush raho hamesha…God bless u — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) January 27, 2020

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor was quick to respond and thanked her for appreciating him. He said it’s all because of his parents and fans. He also said fame and fortune is in God’s hands.

The duo have starred together in a 2015 film.

Humayun essayed the role of much-talked about character Danish in ARY Digital’s blockbuster show. The audience sympathized with him after he was killed in the final episode of the drama.

