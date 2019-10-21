Web Analytics
Mahira Khan becomes first Pakistani celeb to hit 5 million Instagram followers

Mahira Khan, Instagram

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has achieved another feat. She has become the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, hitting the five million mark. 

The 34-year-actor is the first celeb from Pakistan to reach this milestone.

She recently walked the ramp for a joint collection by Karl Lagerfeld and a renowned makeup brand at the Paris Fashion Week.

Felt like spring on an autumn day 🍂 📸 @moeez

The Raees actor was joined by famous international celebrities including Senorita hitmaker Camila Cabello, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, legendary British actress Helen Mirren and others. She was also spotted shaking a leg with Mirren.

Earlier in 2018, she represented Pakistan at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival.

Mahira Khan also met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their recent visit to Pakistan.

