Mahira Khan sets dance floor on fire at a friend’s mehndi

Superstar Mahira Khan broke the internet with her killer dance moves at a friend’s mehndi.

In the viral video, the starlet can be seen burning up the dance floor with designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin while dancing to Madam Noor Jehan’s timeless classic. Channeling her inner diva, Khan seems to be having a gala time.

Hassan shared the video on Instagram and wrote “Me and Mahira, Kami and Feeha break it down on the dance floor at Musti and Nisha’s Mehndi tonight with a classic Madam Noor Jehan hit. Had the time of my life. Love you guys.”

Kamiar Rokni and Feeha Jamshed were also spotted shaking a leg on the glorious song.

The 34-year-old actress seems to be doing a lot of dancing lately. Earlier, she was spotted shimmying with a Lebanese actress infront of Eiffel tower. She also danced her heart out with Hollywood icon Helen Mirren at Paris Fashion Week.

