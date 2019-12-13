Pakistani stars Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat have been named among the top 10 sexiest Asian women of 2019 by a UK-based weekly Eastern Eye.

The magazine announced its annual poll results Wednesday of Asia’s Sexiest Woman of 2019 and Sexiest Woman of the Decade. Only two Pakistani divas feature on the coveted list. Khan secured the 5th spot on the magazine’s list while Hayat has been awarded the 9th ranked.

The Raees actor has also secured the third spot in the list of ‘Sexiest Asian Women of Decade’.

This year, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt won the title leaving behind Deepika Padukone who earned second place on the list.

The list is based on online votes, media coverage, impact and heat generated across various social media platforms.

Eastern Eye entertainment editor and founder of the list, Asjad Nazir said one common thing among women featured on the list is that they are “symbols of girl power and are empowering women and girls globally”.

