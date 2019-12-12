Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat condemn lawyers’ attack on Lahore hospital

Pakistani stars Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat have condemned lawyers’ violent protest and attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.

On Wednesday, hundreds of lawyers stormed Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore. They vandalized public property, attacked doctors and caused hindrance in the hospital’s operations. The riots led to at least three patients losing their lives, as confirmed by Punjab health minister

The actors took to social media to condemn the incident in the strongest words. Mahira Khan said it’s scary to see whatever unfolded.

“Even in WAR you do NOT attack HOSPITALS!! These are the law makers, the providers of justice, the educated ones of our country.. scary scary to see,” she wrote.

Even in WAR you do NOT attack HOSPITALS!! These are the law makers, the providers of justice, the educated ones of our country.. scary scary to see. #Lahore #Lawyers — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) December 11, 2019

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat who is currently out of the country expressed utter disappointment over the incident.

“Beyond dismayed to see these images & hear about what is happening back home. What hope is there for our nation if everyone resorts to mob violence to resolve their issues?! You’d think that these lawyers whose job is to uphold the law would know better,” she tweeted.

Beyond dismayed to see these images & hear about what is happening back home. What hope is there for our nation if everyone resorts to mob violence to resolve their issues?! You’d think that these lawyers whose job is to uphold the law would know better#Lawyers #PICunderattack pic.twitter.com/COuuuow2AV — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) December 11, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the incident and sought a report within 24 hours.

Comments

comments