In pictures: Mahira Khan’s dreamy getaway to Mexico

Renowned Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is giving us major travel goals as she is currently vacationing in Mexico.

The starlet is keeping fans updated with how she’s going about her holiday with her friends.

She took to Instagram to share pictures from her recent outing at the Tulum beach in Mexico and they are sure to take your breath away.

The Raees actor stuns in a multi-coloured outfit with minimal makeup. She opted for gold hoops and elegant necklaces to oomph up her look.

Mahira’s gorgeous beach aesthetic is ruling her Instagram feed right now; from scenic views of Tulum beach to artistic graffiti walls and some inspiring quotes.

