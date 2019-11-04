Mahira Khan pens down a heartfelt note for her college friend

Actress Mahira Khan shared an inspiring story of friendship, penning down a heartfelt note for her college friend who stood by her through thick and thin.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote “I want to tell you all this story.. story of a girl I met years and years ago. Story of someone who has the biggest heart in the world. I remember meeting Naroo in college.”

Khan praised her friend for being strong no matter what. “She [Naroo] was there for me when no one was around. She put up with my loser behaviour. She listened patiently while I told her all my dreams. She used to wake up in cold sweats when her father passed away while we were in college, she would cry.. but she never let her mother see it. She protected her sisters fiercely.”

The starlet added “And at the age of 23 she took over a then-small company of her fathers. She worked day and night, surrounded by only men (at that point). And all the while still making us all feel that she’s there for us.”

The Raees actor shared she is extremely proud of her friend who is now the CEO of a company. “And the day before, when I watched her on stage making her dream come true, it felt like life had come a full circle. She is the only female CEO in the automotive industry in Pakistan.”

To conclude, she said that sometimes our dreams come true due to someone else’s prayers. “I truly believe success comes from hard work and good intentions. But dreams.. dreams come true because some kindness somewhere has just worked, someone’s prayers for you have been accepted.”

Comments

comments