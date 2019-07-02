Pakistani star Mahira Khan penned down her feelings about life, recalling the time she spent in Los Angeles.

The actress moved to California, United States at the age of 17 to pursue higher studies in L.A. She also worked while she was still studying to bear her expenses and returned to Pakistan in 2008.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Khan shared her love for the sprawling metropolis and reminisced her L.A memories.

Her post reads; “It’s a strange feeling going to the places where your life existed at one point in time. The bus stand you sat and waited at, the streets you walked, the place which was your first job, the shops you stared at and wondered if your pay cheque could afford you that dress or the sky you looked up at and wished upon.. My LA, you will always be my city of dreams.. I love you.”

She shared a picture of the beautiful L.A. sky and continued, “P.S look at the sky in all its glory, kissing me goodbye.”

The starlet who started off as a VJ rose to fame with her acting in dramas and films. Khan went onto make her Bollywood debut in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan. With 11 films to her credit, her journey is an quite inspirational.

On the work front, she will be making a cameo appearance in upcoming film Parey Hut Love.

Comments

comments