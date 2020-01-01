As the new year begins, superstar Mahira Khan is reminiscing her best moments from 2019 which also includes shooting for Parey Hut Love.

The actress took to Instagram to share fond memories from the shoot of the film in which she made a special appearance.

“Parey Hut Love, A labor of love 🖤 P.S first photo was from Zeena’s first look test,” she captioned the photos.

Khan shared a photo of her character–Zeena’s first look which the makers did for the movie.

She also posted photographs of producer and lead actor Sheheryar Munawar helping her with her lehnga on the sets.

The starlet also shared snaps with director Asim Raza and other crew members.

Mahira Khan posted a snippet of the making of song Morey Saiyan by Zebunnisa Bangash as well.

The film was released in August last year and had a successful theatrical run.

