After endorsements from across the order by stars like Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the pawri horai hai trend gained momentum overnight after superstar Mahira Khan boarded the wagon.

Mahira took to Instagram late on Thursday to share a hilarious video of herself with close friends, shaking a leg to Indian composer Yashraj Mukhate’s remixed version of Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s viral Pawri Horai Hai.

The video not only features Mahira during some downtime but also a trio of her friends including actor Momal Sheikh, who is also seen rocking out to the beat!

The 36-year-old also had an encouraging message for the original pawri girl, Dananeer. “You’re suppaaa my love @dananeerr may your future be bright bright. Shine on! Ameen,” she wrote, calling the remix her ‘jam’.

Dananeer, who now boasts a whopping 900k followers, shared the video on her Instagram stories, thanking the star. “Mahira Khan, you’re a gem. Thank you for your kind words,” she said.

