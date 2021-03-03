Mahira Khan has finally had enough of the ‘pawri’ trend!

Pakistani mega-star Mahira Khan has put her foot down on the viral ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ meme that blew up on social media last month.

Weeks after taking an avid part in the meme during the height of its popularity, complete with hilariously dancing to it, Mahira took to her Instagram stories to slap the meme down. The actor shared the classic ‘Batman slapping Robin’ meme to make her point. Check it out!

The uber popular ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ meme was originally created by Instagram influencer Dananeer Mobeen who shot to instant fame after her video went viral. She now boasts 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

The video itself has been recreated hundreds of times, with numerous celebs endorsing the trend as well, including big names from across the border like Shahid Kapoor, Ranvir Singh, Deepika Padukone, etc.

Mahira Khan herself took to Instagram late on Feb. 18 to share a hilarious video of herself with close friends, shaking a leg to Indian composer Yashraj Mukhate’s remixed version of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

She also had a special message for Dananeer that said, “You’re suppaaa my love @dananeerr may your future be bright bright. Shine on! Ameen,” she wrote, calling the remix her ‘jam’.

