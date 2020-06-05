Mahira Khan touched by young fan’s sweet letter

Superstar Mahira Khan’s young fan from Quetta won her heart by penning down a sweet letter for her.

Eight-year-old Rania’s father shared the letter she wrote for the actress on Twitter which caught her attention.

Responding to his tweet, Khan said “This is shoo sweet. Tell Rania that I wanted to name my daughter Rania if I had a girl 🙂 Give her lots of love and tight hug from me.”

This is shoo sweet. Tell Rania that I wanted to name my daughter Rania if I had a girl 🙂 Give her lots of love and tight hug from me 😘♥️ https://t.co/zDKEXcMDgK — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 4, 2020

The young fan said in the letter that ever since she saw the Raees actor receive an award at an award show, she has become her fan.

Rania also hopes to receive an autograph from Mahira which she can hang in her room.

