Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Mahira Khan touched by young fan’s sweet letter

Mahira Khan, fan letter

Superstar Mahira Khan’s young fan from Quetta won her heart by penning down a sweet letter for her.

Eight-year-old Rania’s father shared the letter she wrote for the actress on Twitter which caught her attention.

Responding to his tweet, Khan said “This is shoo sweet. Tell Rania that I wanted to name my daughter Rania if I had a girl 🙂 Give her lots of love and tight hug from me.”

The young fan said in the letter that ever since she saw the Raees actor receive an award at an award show, she has become her fan.

Rania also hopes to receive an autograph from Mahira which she can hang in her room.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Bilal Abbas Khan celebrates birthday amidst love and laughter

Lifestyle

US celebrities donate funds to post bail for detained protesters

Lifestyle

Wes Anderson, Pixar movies among Cannes would-be highlights

International

YouTuber Jake Paul charged by police for allegedly participating in a ‘riot’


ARY NEWS URDU