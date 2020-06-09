Mahira Khan recommends to add this Netflix documentary to your watch list

Prominent actor Mahira Khan has recommended people to watch Ava DuVernay’s 2016 documentary 13th to understand what’s going on in the US as George Floyd’s killing sparked Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the globe.

Taking to Twitter, the Raees star said “The documentary you need to watch right right now – 13th on @netflix Directed by @ava, thank you for this.”

The documentary you need to watch right right now – 13th on @netflix Directed by @ava , thank you for this🙏🏼 Also I believe it’s available on YouTube for free!! pic.twitter.com/ZbldeQB9Ro — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 8, 2020

The starlet added that the documentary is also available on YouTube.

Netflix has made Ava DuVernay’s powerful documentary 13th available to non-subscribers.

The documentary examines racial prejudices within the United States prison system through interviews with politicians, historians, academics and several members of the Black community who have experienced jail time.

