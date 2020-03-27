Mahira Khan reveals her essential travel companions

Prominent Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, just like many other celebs, has some travel essentials she doesn’t go on a trip without.

Taking to social media, the Raees actress shared she can miss out important things but cannot leave without these two travel essentials.

“I have managed to leave the most important things while traveling, but not a candle! For years now, I travel with a candle in tow. Weird?,” she wrote.

Apart from a candle, Mahira almost always takes her favourite book with her. “P.S my favorite book Talkhiyaan by Sahir Ludhwianvi also travels with me ( mostly always ). That weird too?”

Fans were quick to tell her that’s not weird at all.

