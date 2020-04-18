Superstar Mahira Khan recently revealed she is in love with someone who is not from the industry.

During a live session with Samina Pirzada on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown, when asked if she is in love with someone, the starlet smiled sheepishly and replied “Yeah, I think I am in love.”

“May be you know him but he does not belong to the showbiz industry,” she told Samina.

The Raees actor also spoke about spending quality time with his 10-year-old son, Azlan in self-isolation. She said they watch sunrise and movies together.

The actress shared that she has not been really productive during the quarantine but this is a great time for self-reflection for her.

Mahira said she is a workaholic and now that her work has come to a halt, she is “fighting her inner demons” while staying at home.

She went onto say she misses her grandmother and friends.

