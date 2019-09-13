Mahira and I are not friends, but there are no issues between us: Saba Qamar

Actress Saba Qamar opened up about her equation with Mahira Khan and said that the two aren’t friends because she never interacted with her that much considering the actresses haven’t worked together.

During an interview for a digital show The Munshi Show, when asked about what sort of a relationship she shares with Khan, Qamar said “We are not friends but we don’t have any issues. Mahira and I never interacted so much and neither worked on a project together.”

Responding to how people have made it Saba versus Mahira, she said “Mahira has her own place [in the industry] and I have my own, no one can take anyone’s place. She is doing great work in her place and I believe I am doing good in my little world. Personally I have no problems with her.”

The 35-year-old actress commended Khan for becoming fearless with time and said “I really like it.”

Both the stars enjoy a massive fan following owing to their acting prowess. Khan made her Bollywood debut with Raees while Qamar starred in Hindi Medium.

Qamar won hearts with her performance in ARY Digital’s drama Cheekh and is all set to make a comeback on the big screen in Sarmad Khoosat’s Kamli next.

Comments

comments