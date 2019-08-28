Mahira Khan adds a contemporary twist to a saree

Starlet Mahira Khan is known for her effortless and minimal style. From donning a traditional pishwas or shalwar kameez to rocking western matching separates, the diva always stands out.

But the actress’ fondness for sarees is evident from her Instagram feed. Lately, she is seen wearing sarees at different occasions and styling it in interesting ways.

If you think this piece of traditional clothing is only suitable for a wedding, Mahira is here to prove you wrong. Whether you want to go for a casual or flamboyant look, it all depends on how you wear it.

Recently, the 34-year-old actress opted for this timeless staple but added a contemporary twist to it. She paired up a stunning white flower print saree with a mustard overcoat, a perfect example of fashion fusion. She completed her look with drop down earrings and a bracelet, exuding elegance.

It has been gifted to her by a local designer and the Raees actor couldn’t help but admire how beautiful it is. “This sari has my heart,” she wrote on Instagram.

Here’s a round-up of all her saree looks.

