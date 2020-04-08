Web Analytics
Prominent actor Mahira Khan talked about her self-quarantine activities in #AskMahira session on Twitter on Wednesday.

She was asked by a fan what kind of creative activities she has indulged herself in while staying at home, she responded that she has started reading again.

“Such? Nothing at all! Started reading again. Thinking of new ways to mix up the food left in the fridge.. does that count?” the actress wrote.

She added that she is currently reading House of Clay and Water by  Faiqa Mansab.

The Raees star also shared how she remains positive despite social media trolling.”It’s tough sometimes.. but there is much more love then there are trolls. The love is real. Keeps me going.”

Mahira Khan revealed integrity is that most important value she will never compromise on at all.

If there is any special moment she wants to rewind, it is when her son Azlan was given to her in her arms. 

She wished she was the producer of her films to put up her films online when her international fans asked if she has plans to release her movies on a streaming service.

The actress is utilizing her time to interact with fans amid the coronavirus lockdown. She will do an Instagram live session at 4 pm today (Wednesday).

