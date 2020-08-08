Web Analytics
Mahira Khan’s latest revelation shocks fans

Mahira Khan

Superstar Mahira Khan revealed that she used to dream with her eyes wide open as she has struggled with sleeplessness since childhood. 

Turning to Instagram, she shared an illustration and penned down her ordeal.

“Ever since I was a child I’ve had a sleeping issue.. or at least that’s what I was told. All I remember is, waiting for the night to come so that everybody else would fall asleep and I would have the night all to myself,” she wrote.

Ever since I was a child I’ve had a sleeping issue.. or at least that’s what I was told. All I remember is, waiting for the night to come so that everybody else would fall asleep and I would have the night all to myself. I used to dream with my eyes wide open – imagining God knows what all. Acting in a film, winning something in school, talking to the boy I had a crush on.. I would play out different scenarios every night. I can’t say I miss it.. because nothing really has changed ( except for the scenarios of course)! What I do miss, is my Ama singing to me when we were little. That used to put me to sleep right away.. P.S will be stealing more of your work for my stories @abdalmufti amazing art 🍂 @kaavishtheband 🧡

The actress added “I used to dream with my eyes wide open – imagining God knows what all. Acting in a film, winning something in school, talking to the boy I had a crush on.. I would play out different scenarios every night. I can’t say I miss it.. because nothing really has changed (except for the scenarios of course)!”

Mahira said she misses her mother singing to her when she was little as this helped putting her to sleep right away.

Ya ya ya at ya 👀

