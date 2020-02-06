Mahira Khan is looking for show recommendations

Prominent Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is struggling to decide which show she should watch next.

Taking to Twitter, the Raees actor shared she is looking for show recommendations.

“Any new good shows? Should I start Fleabag? Finished Sucsession, Annewithane, Mrs Maisel and Euphoria ( all of which are a must watch)!,” she wrote.

Initially, she couldn’t decide whether she should give English comedy-drama television series Fleabag a shot. But thanks to fans and HBO’s recommendations, Mahira now knows what she’ll binge watch next.

A Twitter user suggested her to watch Spanish series Money Heist. She said she “heard money heist is excellent.. don’t know why I haven’t gotten to it yet. I will.”

Interestingly, HBO also was quick to recommend her American cooking-themed reality competition series The Taste.

Well, the superstar is inclined towards watching Fleabag as this tweet suggests. Immaaa comin’ ♥️ @fleabag https://t.co/X1P4Vi26pH — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 6, 2020

