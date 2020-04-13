Prominent actor Mahira Khan recently took to social media to pay tribute to her paternal aunts.

The superstar penned down a note for them on Instagram along with a picture reminiscing her childhood memories. Mahira shared she doesn’t relate to the desi stories about “kids not enjoying their father’s family as much as their mothers.”

She went onto say: “I never really got that! I grew up in a joint family, in my dada’s home. All of us together. Even those who didn’t live with us were always around. I have two Phopos and God you all can’t imagine what they are like. They are beautiful, funny, kind and strong women.”

“My older Phopo (Surraiya) , looked after her parents along with my father like they were her babies. The woman who works for her eats with her on their table.. I have never seen that anywhere. My younger Phopo ( Seema) , when she moved to America with her family, worked till the day she left literally. And while I was there, her home was my safe place, till she was there I knew I would be ok,” she added.

The Raees actress feels “we are who we are because of all these relationships and people we have grown up with. There is so much of my Dadi Dada in them and there is so much of them in me. I thank God every day for them and my Chachas ( I have 2, but that’s for another day)”

