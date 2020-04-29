Mahira Khan takes a break from social media

Prominent actor Mahira Khan on Wednesday decided to take a break from social media.

She took to microblogging site Twitter to let her fans know.

“Taking a break from social media, for a little bit. In times such as these (and otherwise) just remember – Sabr, Shukr and Tawakul,” she wrote.

Taking a break from social media, for a little bit.

In times such as these ( and otherwise) just remember –

Sabr, Shukr and Tawakul ♥️ — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, the starlet shared a video clip of legendary Indian actor Irrfan Khan who passed away today (Wednesday) after his battle with cancer.

“Rest in greatness and peace, my forever Maqbool,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Maya Ali has returned to social media after taking a break from it in April’s first week to find inner peace.

Comments

comments