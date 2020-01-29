Superstar Mahira Khan’s young son shared words of wisdom with her, which enabled her to look back at some of the most extraordinary moments of her life.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared that her 10-year-old son, Azlan asked her “Mama, do you know what an extraordinary moment is ?”

She asked him to share what he thought it was. “He said ‘Any moment that you want to relive is an extraordinary moment!’ I shut my eyes and thought of all the moments I want to relive…there were so so many,” Khan wrote.

The Raees actor urged her fans to try doing the same while reading her post as it will make them realise how blessed we all are.

Azlan was born to Khan and her former husband Ali Askari in 2009, two years after their marriage. The couple divorced in 2015 and since then the starlet is a single mother.

