Mahira Khan thanks son on his birthday for changing her life

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan’s son Azlan turned 10 and she penned a heartfelt note telling the world that he has changed her life.

Taking to Instagram, the actress who ringed in her 35th birthday recently beautifully described her journey of motherhood and life over the past decade.

“Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24 year old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday,” she wrote.

The Raees actor added “These ten years feel like a thousand… with experiences worth a lifetime. I became a mother, I became an actor.. there was loss and separation, I witnessed success and fame. I fell in love. I lost hope at times and mustered up courage most of the time. I realised some of my dreams.. And had to let some go.”

Khan thanked all those people who always stood by her: “And on this journey, I had all of you with me. Every step of the way. I wish I could write it all.. maybe one day I will. I am so grateful for everything – all of it. We are nothing without the people who have stood by us – you all are the wind beneath my wings. I thank you with all my heart and soul.”

“As I write this, here I am a 35 year old woman with a 10 year old not so baby boy, still wrapped in my arms. Thank you for the birthday wishes.. overwhelmed and overjoyed. Grateful. So grateful,” she concluded.

Azlan was born to Khan and her former husband Ali Askari in 2009, two years after their marriage. The couple divorced in 2015 and since then the starlet is a single mother.

