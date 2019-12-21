Mahira Khan’s year in review as she turns 35

Superstar Mahira Khan is celebrating her 35th birthday this year. There’s no denying that 2019 was her year.

The starlet not only rules hearts in Pakistan but has earned world acclaim owing to her numerous global outings. She has risen to success ever since she entered showbiz.

Starting her career from a VJ, she went onto hosting and then become an actor.

Here’s why 2019 stood out for her:

Mahira Khan featured on the Sexiest Asian Women of 2019 list by UK-based weekly Eastern Eye in December. She secured the 5th spot.

The activist was appointed UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan in November.

In October, she became the first Pakistani celebrity to hit 5 million Instagram followers.

The leading actor turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in September, representing Pakistan. She walked the ramp for a joint collection by Karl Lagerfeld and a renowned makeup brand.

The starlet made a special appearance in Asim Raza’s romantic comedy, Parey Hut Love, released in August. She also starred as a lead opposite Bilal Ashraf in a film in the same month.

Mahira joined the first-ever National Youth Council in June, formally approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan to uplift the youth of the country.

In February, Khan was awarded a trophy for recognition in the film industry at the 3rd edition of the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards.

