Mahira Khan urges fans to help others amid coronavirus crisis

Prominent Pakistani actor Mahira Khan urged her fans to help others amid coronavirus crisis as some countries are putting their citizens on lockdown to contain it.

The Raees actor took to Twitter and requested people to look out for others in this difficult time.

“If you are educated, if you can survive a month without work or in a position of power/privilege then this battle is yours more than anyone else’s!” she wrote.

She added “We must take care of those who are not in our position – make them aware, give them paid leaves, make their life easy! #COVID2019”

Many stars are encouraging their fans to support their communities. Actors Feroze Khan, Anoushey Ashraf and designer Nomi Ansari have started distributing ration bags to the underprivileged.

