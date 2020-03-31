Prominent actor Mahira Khan recalled watching classic Pakistani drama Aangan Terha during her college days with a tub of ice cream.

Many people around the world, holed up inside their homes, due to the coronavirus pandemic need a distraction and hence have turned to binge-watching their favourite shows on Netflix. The Raees actor, however, is catching up on Pakistani satirical series.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a clip from the 1984 drama and shared she took its DVD with her to college.

“When I was in college I brought a few things with me from back home, one of them was a DVD of Aangan Terha. Every Sunday (if I wasn’t working) or whenever I found time I would take out my tub of ice cream, sit on my dirty couch and watch it!” she wrote.

The starlet went onto add that it gave her so much joy: “The comfort, the laughs.. the feeling of just being home.”

She urged everyone to watch or rewatch Aangan Terha. “It’s one of the best shows Pakistan has produced. Saleem Nasir, Bushra Apa and Shakil Sb.. kyaaaa baat hai inn sab ki! Written by the genius Anwar Maqsood.”

