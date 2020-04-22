Web Analytics
Mahira Khan wishes Faisal Edhi a speedy recovery

Mahira Khan

Prominent actor Mahira Khan sent prayers and well wishes for Faisal Edhi who tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. 

The head of Edhi Foundation and the son of philanthropist late Abdul Sattar Edhi is currently self-isolating.

Taking to Twitter, the Raees actor wrote: “Prayers for #FaisalEdhi may he recover soon inshAllah.”

The superstar also lauded healthcare workers in Pakistan and around the world for standing on the frontlines of this pandemic.

Sharing a photo of her cousin on Instagram, she said she is proud of Mehek who “is fighting everyday to save lives. While we all have been worried about her, she remains steadfast in what she always wanted to do – become someone who can help others.”

