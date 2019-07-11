Mahira Khan, other celebs pay tribute to Zaheen Tahira

Starlet Mahira Khan and other celebrities paid homage to veteran actor Zaheen Tahira who passed away on Tuesday.

Fellow actors and other celebrities took to social media to offer condolences and paid tribute to the Khuda Ki Basti actor.

Khan shared on Twitter that she was honored to work with Tahira. Her tweet reads “What a wonderful human being and actor.. honored that I got to work with her. Rest In Peace my forever bua.”

What a wonderful human being and actor.. honored that I got to work with her. Rest In Peace my forever bua… 💞 pic.twitter.com/lAMo8MzAIo — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) July 10, 2019

Hira Mani shared on Instagram that when Tahira met the the Do Bol actress’ son Muzammil, the veteran actress told him that she is his Dadi (grandmother). Mani said that she stayed in the industry due to her talent, possessed a heart of gold and impressed everyone with her good conduct.

Angeline Malik paid her respects by sharing a heartfelt video of Tahira singing a song. She said the senior actress has always given people strength and smiled even during the worst times.

Imran Abbas earlier requested to pray for her recovery when she was admitted in the hospital.

In June, she was put on the ventilator after suffering a heart attack and was admitted in the hospital for two weeks before she passed away on July 9.

Tahira started her career in the mid-60s. She has been a part of more than 700 dramas in both lead and supporting roles. She has also directed and produced a few drama serials. She is currently starring in ARY Digital’s Barfi Laddu.

The veteran actress was honored with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2013 by the then President of Pakistan for her exceptional work and contribution to the entertainment industry.

