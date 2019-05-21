CM Mahmood orders better facilities for tourists in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to provide maximum facilities to the tourists.

Presiding over a meeting of task force on tourism in Peshawar today, CM Mahmood Khan said that efforts were being made to take maximum benefit from tourism sector in the province.

The meeting was briefed that a traffic plan would be given to tourists during the Eid-ul-Fitr. Similarly, Rescue-1122 services would also be ensured in the tourists areas.

Meanwhile, talking to Chairman Pakistan National Games General Retd. Arif Hussain in a meeting , the Chief Minister said holding national games in the province would give a message of peace to the world.

Earlier on April 3, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Pakistan offered best tourism attractions in the world ranging from scenic beaches, enchanting mountains, and beautiful deserts.

“Pakistan has virgin coastal belt in Balochistan, but it is unfortunate that our elite prefers to visit Europe and western countries instead of exploring our own tourist spots,” PM Imran Khan had said while addressing a tourism summit in Islamabad.

The prime minister had said Allah (SWT) had bestowed us with diverse kinds of mountain scenery from Suleman, Karakoram and Himalaya heights.

