CM Mahmood inaugurates Tourists Levies Squad in KP  

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has formally inaugurated Tourists Levies Squad in Dir Upper District on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the squad will provide all necessary information to tourists about scenic valleys and beautiful destinations, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Tourists Levies Squad was need of the hour that would also help provide safe environment to foreign and domestic tourists in the area.

Earlier on April 2, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan had said that his government was taking concrete measures to promote tourism in the province.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar today, CM Mehmood Khan had directed the concerned authorities to chalk out a comprehensive plan for the identification of more tourism spots.

Read More: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be made tourism hub: CM Mehmood

The chief minister had said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be made as tourism hub of the country which would help boost the national economy.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on January 13, had allocated four billion rupees for promotion of tourism in the province.

According to the provincial Tourism Department, these funds would be utilised for rehabilitation of its infrastructure and identification of 20 new tourist spots.

