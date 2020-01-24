Mahmood Khan Achakzai attends Indian Republic Day ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman, Mahmood Khan Ackahzai, has once again stirred up controversy, this time by attending the Indian Republic Day ceremony held in private hotel of Islamabad here on Friday, ARY News reported.

The Indian Republic Day ceremony, held in Islamabad, was not attended by any Pakistani on the national level.

محمود خان اچکزئی بھارت نوازی میں ایک قدم اور آگے بڑھ گئے محمود خان اچکزئی بھارت نوازی میں ایک قدم اور آگے بڑھ گئے — سربراہ پشتونخواہ ملی عوامی پارٹی کی بھارتی یوم جمہوریہ کی تقریب میں شرکت — پاکستان کی جانب سے کسی نے سرکاری سطح پر شرکت نہیں کی — بھارتی یوم جمہوریہ کی تقریب بغیر مہمان خصوصی شروع کی گئی #ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Friday, January 24, 2020

Back in 2016, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, came into limelight when he disputed with reports about the involvement of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) in Quetta blast.

It must be noted that Kashmiris will observe Indian Republic Day, the 26th January, as a black day.

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has asked the people of the territory to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement in Srinagar said, India claims to be the largest democracy of the world but its democratic credentials stand badly exposed in occupied Kashmir where it is denying all the democratic rights to the Kashmiri people for the last over 72 years.

