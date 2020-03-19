CM Mahmood Khan to visit quarantine center in DI Khan today

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mahmood Khan will visit the quarantine center in Dera Ismail Khan today to review the arrangements, ARY News reported.

As per details, the KP chief minister Mahmood Khan will review the arrangements made at a quarantine center in Dera Ismail Khan for the pilgrims arrived from Taftan.

CM Mahmood Khan will address a press conference in commissioner office.

The number of novel coronavirus cases surged to 299 in Pakistan with two confirmed deaths of persons returned home from foreign countries.

The deceased persons were belonging to KP’s Mardan and Hangu.

The deceased man Saadat Khan, resident of Mardan had been tested positive for coronavirus on March 17 after arriving back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia post performing Umrah on March 9.

Another patient 36-year-old, who lost his life due to the virus, was resident of Hangu.

So far 208 cases of the virus have been reported in Sindh, said CM Murad Ali Shah, while the number of cases in Punjab stands at 33, according to CM Buzdar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported, 17 cases, while in Balochistan the number has jumped to 23. In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)13, federal capital Islamabad has reported four cases and one infected with the virus in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

