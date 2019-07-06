KARACHI: A housemaid involved in a major heist from a house she had been working in for 30 years was caught today after a raid was conducted by the local police, ARY News reported.

Karachi’s posh area of Tipu Sultan was investigated for the whereabouts of the loot and was recovered by the East Investigation Zone-1 police.

The house help had stolen gold weighing 2 plus kilograms along with Rs 2.1 million in cash, furthermore an enmeshment of $ 2700 along with 55 thousand 720 Dirhams were also taken.

The police officials solved the case in record time, 24 hours after the robbery.

The housemaid was caught and then lead the law enforcers to the hiding place where the stolen loot was stashed.

Terrorist group has activated sleeper cells in Karachi, says police

Earlier, Top city police officers on July 5 confirmed that sleeper cells had been activated by a terrorist group in Karachi.

Talking to ARY News, DIG Police Amir Farooqui disclosed that terrorists Shaikh Mumtaz alias Firaon and Ahmed Munna have been affiliated with Hafiz Qasim Group and they are still operating in Karachi.

After their escape from jail they had fled to Afghanistan.

According to recent information both hardened terrorists have returned to Karachi. They have sent extortion chits to traders and involved in targeted killings of policemen, police officer said.

The police while tracing an extortion call found that terrorist Shaikh Mumtaz was present in Karachi, DIG Amir Farooqui said.

SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar while unveiling details said Mumtaz after fleeing from jail has reactivated sleeper cells and the terrorist network.

He was hiding at the house of a facilitator Sakeena Naz alias Nazo for four and half months, who identified him.

“Sakeena Naz’s husband is also a terrorist and jailed at Sukkur Jail, ” police officer said. Police came to know about the matter when it received a complaint about extortion and a retired policeman was martyred, he further said.

The police has recovered the bike used in targeted killing incident, while other law enforcement agencies also working against the terrorist network. The terrorists are likely to be hiding in Karachi or Balochistan, the police officer added.

