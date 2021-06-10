Underage maid tortured with hot iron, knife by house owner in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: An underage maid has been subjected to brutal torture by the house owner as her body parts were burnt off by the woman using hot iron, knife and bread tong in Faislabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The 11-year-old maid named Erum has told her horrible experiences to the police officials which regarding the brutal torture she faced by the house owner, Madiha.

Police said that Erum is a resident of Sahiwal who used to work as a housemaid at the residence of Madiha in Faisalabad’s Eden Valley. A case has been registered over the complaint of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) officer at Madina Town police station under four sections including the children act.

The housemaid told the police officials that Madiha used a hot iron to burn off her body parts after she wrongly pressed the clothes. She added that her parents were not aware of her situation of being tortured.

The CPWB officer confirmed that they found burn marks on Erum’s body. The officer said that hot iron, knife and bread tong were used to burn off the body. Moreover, the house owner kept Erum in captivity and cut her hairs to humiliate her.

The medical examination of the underage girl was carried out and she will be taken to the court tomorrow, the officer added.

