LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that Abid Malhi, the main suspect in the motorway gang-rape case will be arrested in a day or two, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to ARY News in Lahore, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the police acted promptly after the incident and arrested co-accused in the incident.

The minister said he knows where Abid Malhi is and advised him to surrender himself before the police because he cannot flee the country.

Replying to a question, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the victim was disturbed that’s is why he did not take part in the investigation.

Earlier in the day, Police have gotten the CNIC of the absconding prime suspect of the gang-rape on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway blocked to keep him from fleeing abroad.

According to the police, Abid, who still remains at large, will not be able to travel out of the country after his identity car having been blocked on their request.

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

