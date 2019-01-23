Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country tomorrow

KARACHI: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, light rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at few places in Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas. While foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

The met office further said that a westerly wave was affecting northern parts of the country and may persist by Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, scattered rain with snowfall over the hills occurred in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Yesterday, Sargodha received 24 millimeter rainfall, Lahore 12mm, Gujarat 17, Islamabad 11 and Dir Lower 20mm.

It is pertinent to mention here that the weather in Karachi turned chillier after rain with thunderstorm lashed the city on January 21.

As soon as it started raining, many of the areas plunged into darkness. It was reported that power supply to half of the city was disconnected due to tripping of feeders.

Heavy to moderate rainfall had reported in North Nazimabad, I. I. Chundrigar Road, North Karachi, Liaqatabad, Federal B Area, Kharadar, Sharah-e-Faisal, Malir, New Karachi and adjoining areas which turned the weather chillier.

