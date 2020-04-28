English actress Maisie Williams has donated £50,000 to an animal shelter she adopted her own pet from amid the coronavirus crisis.

Animal shelters around the world are struggling due to the pandemic. The actress stepped up to help by donating money to Bristol Animal Rescue Centre after finding out that they were facing difficulties.

The Game Of Thrones star adopted her own pet pooch, Sonny, from the shelter in 2016.

The money will be used to help the rescue centre run for a month. The centre is shut to the public but staff are still working there.

Maisie said “Bristol A.R.C. changes the lives of animals everyday and Sonny, my dog who I adopted from them a few years ago, has changed my life in many ways for the better.”

“It’s so important in these difficult times not to forget about charities like Bristol A.R.C. that need our help.”

She urged people to make a donation to the shelter’s appeal as everyone need to stick together in these dark times and keep the world spinning regardless.

