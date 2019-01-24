Web Analytics
DG ISPR rejects Hindustan Times story about COAS Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has rubbished a Hindustan Times report, reiterating that Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had never approached Indian Army Chief for talks, ARY News reported. 

Maj Gen Ghafoor on Thursday evening tweeted from his official account, saying that the claim in Hindustan Times report that COAS Gen Bajwa and Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat had served together in Congo was incorrect as the two army chiefs had never served together in UN Peacekeeping missions in the African country.

DG ISPR said that the story was factually incorrect and dialogues were the prerogative of two governments.

