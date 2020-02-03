Major reshuffle in Sindh Government, high profile roles changed

KARACHI: In a major reshuffle in the current cabinet of the Sindh Government, stalwarts of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have been given additional responsibilities, ARY News reported on Monday.

The former Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Government, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development, and Katchi Abadies, Saeed Ghani’s has been awarded a role in the Literacy and Education departments, he will continue to work on his pre-existing role in Labour department, the official notification read.

Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs, Nasir Hussain Shah has been assigned an additional position in the Information Ministry of Sindh.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce and Co-operative and Housing Jam Ikram Dharejo has been levied with additional responsibility in the department of anti-corruption, Sindh.

Minister of Irrigation, Zakat and Usher, Auqaf, Inquiries & Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sohail Anwar Siyal loses out on his role in the Anti-Corruption establishment to Dharejo.

Earlier in the day, Lashing out at the Sindh government, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Monday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led government has paralyzed the local-body institutions.

Talking to journalists, Wasim Akhtar demanded of the Sindh government to release the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) award and hoped that the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will mull over their proposals.

The Karachi mayor maintained that the provincial government cannot escape from its responsibilities through empty claims and statements.

