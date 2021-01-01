Major terror bid foiled in Khuzdar

QUETTA: Pakistan Levies on Friday have foiled a major terrorism bid in Khuzdar, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to DC Khuzdar Wali Muhammad Lehri, the Levies force recovered 88kg of explosives material from a vehicle at Zawah check-post in Khuzdar. Two suspects were also taken into custody.

Lehri said that recovered explosives include wires, timers and other stuff from which more than 300 bombs can be made. The material would be handed over to the CTD, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police had claimed to apprehend a terrorist belonging to an outlawed organisation during a raid in Bahawalpur.

The CTD had said that acting on a tip-off, the law enforcement authority carried out a raid in Bahawalpur to arrest an alleged terrorist, who was planning to target sensitive installations.

“The terrorist is identified as Abdullah Khan and belonged to an outlawed organisation,” the CTD had said while further claiming that a hand grenade and a pistol was recovered from his possession.

Police had claimed to arrest two ‘terrorists linked to the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)’ in Karachi n a separate action.

